Russia not expecting breakthrough at talks with Japan on peace treaty — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. No breakthroughs should be expected at talks on signing a peace treaty between Russia and Japan since the two countries’ positions significantly differ, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said ahead of the September 5 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I would not expect any breakthroughs since this process is lengthy. It’s absolutely evident that it will take long. Now the positions of the sides significantly differ, so we will continue dialogue with Japan on those differences that we have, in order to keep searching for ways to achieve mutually acceptable solutions," the diplomat said.

"The negotiating process continues. Tomorrow I will meet with my Japanese counterpart," Morgulov said.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would hold a meeting on September 5 on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum to discuss the peace treaty among other issues.

