Russia hopes to expand military cooperation with India after Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi have a favorable vision of prospects for their wider military-technical cooperation and joint production of advanced weapon systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday. "We share a positive view of the condition of and prospects for military-technical cooperation, including the possibility of expanding joint production of modern weapon systems," Lavrov said.

Moscow expects to expand military-technical cooperation with New Delhi following the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted earlier on Wednesday at a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"I hope that today we will talk about making the best use of the upcoming summit [EEF — TASS], including efforts to promote a political dialogue in the spirit of our particularly privileged strategic partnership, expand trade and economic cooperation, the high-tech sphere included, and, of course, about coordination of our actions on the global stage, in the UN and other associations," he said.

