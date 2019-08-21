Talks between Russian, US, Israeli security chiefs prove fruitful — source

TEL AVIV, August 21. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, which took place in Jerusalem in late June, proved that this kind of talks are fruitful, a Russian diplomatic source told TASS on Wednesday.

"This is an interesting and fruitful platform. It was their first meeting and the parties hardly could have achieved more than they did. They clarified their positions and agreed that the final goal was to make sure that there is a peaceful, sovereign, united and secular Syria, while foreign military presence in the country is minimal," he said.

"When a need arises to hold another meeting on this platform, we are ready for it," the source noted, adding, however, that "as of now, we don’t see a need for it."

Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat held talks in Jerusalem on June 25, focusing on the Syrian issue and the situation surrounding Iran.