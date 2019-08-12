UK failure to respond to Skripal case notes is ‘extraordinary situation’ — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The situation with London’s refusal to respond to Russia’s official requests regarding the investigation into the Skripal case is "extraordinary," Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko said in an interview with Rossia-24 TV channel on Monday.

"They are refusing to hold any meetings and discussions with the Russian Foreign Ministry on this issue. They are not responding to our notes and we have sent nearly 80 notes. From the viewpoint of diplomatic practice, when a state stops responding to official requests, it’s just an extraordinary situation. Nevertheless, this is a new British reality," the envoy said.

"Today we will continue demanding an official investigation and particular facts. But unfortunately, so far, we haven’t made any serious progress in this issue," Yakovenko noted.

In comment on Scotland Yard’s recent statement that it has no evidence in order to bring charges against the Russian leadership in connection with the alleged assassination plot against the Skripals in Salisbury, Yakovenko noted that "those people, who are in charge of the investigation, are behaving a little bit more honestly."

"Indeed, they should work with particular facts. There are no facts of Russia’s complicity in this incident. We are still waiting for an official report from the UK," the diplomat said.

Skripal saga

According to London, former Russian Military Intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4, 2018. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia ever had any program aimed at developing such a substance.

Chief Executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down Gary Aitkenhead said later that British experts had been unable to identify the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals.

On August 1, the US administration imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia over the Skripal case.