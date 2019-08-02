Tokyo’s protests are not alarming, Kuril Islands are ‘our land’, says Russian PM

ITURUP, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian government is not alarmed by the protests of the Japanese side in light of Russian officials’ visit of the Kuril Islands, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who arrived in Iturup on Friday, told journalists.

"Of course not," he said, answering the question on whether he is worried about the Japanese side’s protest. "It is our land, it is an entity of the Russian Federation. These islands are part of the Sakhalin Region. Why should we be concerned about it?" Medvedev added.