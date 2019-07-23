Russia calls South Korean military pilots’ actions 'aerial hooliganism'

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The actions of South Korean military pilots who escorted Russian and Chinese aircraft over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea are seen as 'aerial hooliganism,' Sergei Kobylash, the commander of the Russian aerospace forces’ long-range aviation, said on Tuesday.
"The Russian crews were sticking strictly to the designated flight regime. According to the recording equipment data, neither South Korea’s nor Japan’s airspace was violated. The closest aircraft stayed at a distance of more than 25 kilometers from the disputed islands. So, the actions of South Korean crews are to be considered as aerial hooliganism," he said.