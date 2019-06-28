Russia willing to cooperate on strategic stability with US, says Lavrov

OSAKA /Japan/, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared for any cooperation on strengthening strategic stability with Washington to the extent that the US is ready to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday following talks between both leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has said on numerous occasions, that, for our part, we are ready for any action, together with the US, on strategic offensive weapons, strategic stability issues and regional conflicts," Lavrov stressed. "We are ready to cooperate to the extent that the United States is ready to be involved."
"The two presidents are committed to developing dialogue and refraining from making the biggest global security issues, which are of interest to the entire world, hostage to some problems within the US elites. I believe this is a very positive fact," the minister concluded.
The meeting between Putin and Trump held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday lasted for 80 minutes. Upon the event’s commencement, the two leaders noted that the negotiations could serve as a good reason for continuing dialogue on numerous issues that have accumulated. They discussed strategic stability issues as well as Syria and Ukraine.