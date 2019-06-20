Putin cannot recall cases in which officials misled him intentionally

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that occasionally he was misinformed by civil servants, but none of such instances was intentional. He is certain that the people who misled him had been misinformed themselves.

"I believe that it will be a certain exaggeration to say all officials always report wrong information. This is not so, of course," he said during the annual question-and-answer session on Thursday. "Possibly, such things happen. Honestly, over the many years in office I have not seen anybody trying to intentionally mislead me. I cannot recall any such cases." He speculated that "such people may have certain delusions and merely express their point of view," although it is not objective.

Also, in many situations proposed solutions of this or that problem were not the best ones.

"What is to be done in this case? Many opinions are to be gathered, information coming from different sources pieced together and then some decisions made on the basis of consensus," Putin said.