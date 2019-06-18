Running time of Direct Line with Putin won’t be restricted, spokesman says

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Direct Line with Vladimir Putin annual special television program, which will be broadcast on June 20, will be running as much as needed, its running time is not determined in advance, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We have no restrictions in this regard," he said, recalling that the running time for the previous programs has ever been specified before either.

This year’s Direct Line will be 17th such program for Putin overall. The first five of them lasted less than three hours, but since 2007 the broadcast time steadily went over the three hour limit. The 2013 Direct Line became the longest one, lasting 4 hours and 47 minutes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Peskov reported that the Direct Line will be held in the established format. The emphasis is planned to be put on answering as many submitted questions as possible. Moreover, the president will have the opportunity to contact heads of regions or ministers on certain topics, if need be.