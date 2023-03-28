US seeks to include anti-Russian language in Summit for Democracy statement — ambassador

NEW YORK, March 28. /TASS/. The organizers of the second Summit for Democracy, which is set to take place virtually under US auspices later this week, are inciting participants to include anti-Russian language in the event’s concluding statement, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with the Newsweek magazine that was published on Monday.

The "organizers of the second 'Summit' are vigorously inciting others to include odious anti-Russian language in the draft of the joint final declaration," the diplomat said.

"Draft texts for the upcoming meetings give the feeling that this year Washington has set a goal of shaping a human rights coalition against Russia and dragging partners into anti-Russian traps under the cover of a noble idea of developing democracy," Antonov said.