Russia’s Tretyakov Gallery to exhibit wide range of modern European art

MOSCOW, October 5. / TASS /. The exhibition ‘Diversity United. Contemporary European Art. Berlin. Moscow. Paris’, which brings together the works of modern artists from all over Europe, will open on November 22 at Russia’s State Tretyakov Gallery, Director General Zelfira Tregulova told TASS on Tuesday.

"It was quite challenging to bring together wholly unique works of living artists. All works come from their collections. It is a very lively, vibrant story," Tregulova noted.

The exhibition will include works by artists from 32 countries, namely Anselm Kiefer, Gerhard Richter, Gilbert and George, Mona Hatoum, Wolfgang Tillmans, Christian Boltanski. Russian art will be presented by Ilya Kabakov, Olga Chernysheva and others.

The head of the gallery mentioned that the exhibition was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exposition has already taken place in Berlin, where most of those participating artists live today.