Two civilians wounded in Russia’s Kursk Region in shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in the village of Glushkovo in Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine as a result of a shelling attack b y Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Sunday.

"The village of Glushkovo came under intense shelling by Ukrainian troops. More that 16 artillery rounds were fires. Two local residents received fragmentation wounds and were taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, several houses and shops were damaged. "Our military opened retaliation fire," he added.