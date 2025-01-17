Oil spill in Black Sea may reduce dolphin birth rates in 2025 — expert

SEVASTOPOL, January 17. /TASS/. Toxins released into the Black Sea following an oil spill caused by a tanker incident in the Kerch Strait are harming dolphins and threatening their population, biological sciences expert Irina Logominova told TASS.

"[The threat to the dolphin population is linked to] the buildup of petroleum products in their bodies, which leads to organ dysfunction. One major consequence is that [toxins] will impair reproductive functions and reduce the survival rates of offspring. Their future is undoubtedly at risk; their lives are endangered today," said the researcher from the Karadag Scientific Station, part of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Natural Reserve, when asked whether the number of dolphin calves would decline in 2025.

Logominova noted that dolphins in the Black Sea typically give birth from spring to summer, with the exact period ranging from March to July, depending on environmental factors, food availability, and individual biological traits.

"In any case, the female dolphins are already pregnant and will deliver calves in the coming months. The situation is highly concerning. The accumulation of toxic substances, including those consumed through fish, increases over time. This affects vital organs such as the kidneys, liver, pancreas, and adrenal glands, while also weakening the body’s ability to fight infectious and chronic diseases," the expert explained.

The Black Sea and Azov Sea are home to three species of cetaceans: the Black Sea harbor porpoise, the Black Sea common bottlenose dolphin, and the common dolphin. The first two are listed in Russia’s Red Data Book, while the third is included in Crimea’s Red Book, indicating that all three species are critically endangered and require extensive protection and conservation efforts.

Dolphin fatalities

According to the Russian Scientific and Ecological Center for Dolphin Rescue and Research, known as Delpha, around 60 dolphins have been found dead in the Krasnodar Region, with their deaths likely linked to the oil spill caused by the tanker incident in the Kerch Strait. Additional deaths have been recorded in Anapa, Sochi, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik, Sevastopol, and near Tuapse.

On December 15, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area of the Black Sea. Emergency services reported that the tankers carried approximately 9,200 tons of fuel oil, of which about 2,400 tons leaked into the Black Sea. Clean-up operations are currently underway. The tanker incident has impacted the Black Sea coasts of Crimea and the Krasnodar Region, as well as the Azov Sea coast.