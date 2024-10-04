Over 100 dead as boat capsizes on lake in eastern Congo

PRETORIA, October 4. /TASS/. A boat capsized on Lake Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing at least 126 people, the Belga agency, citing the authorities of North Kivu province reported.

According to its information, 45 people have been rescued. Earlier, the authorities reported 78 deaths.

Some 450 people were on board the vessel, the Belga agency reported. The search effort for the missing is ongoing.

The boat capsized on October 3 as it approached the port of Goma. Traders, transporting food products, were on the board.