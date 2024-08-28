Israeli air raids in Gaza Strip kill at least 12 Palestinians - TV

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Al Jazeera television said.

According to the TV channel, at least eight Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded as the Israeli Air Force struck residential houses in Khan Yunis in the southern Palestinian enclave.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s TV channel Al Mayadeen said an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip had killed at least four Palestinians and injured several more.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas’s military and political wings and free all hostages.