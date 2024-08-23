Inmates take hostages in Russia’s Volgograd Region — Federal Penitentiary Service

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Several inmates at a maximum security prison in the Volgograd Region have taken the facility’s employees hostage, the press service of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service told TASS.

"At a session of the prison’s disciplinary committee, where, among others, the cases of repeat offenders are reviewed, several inmates took employees hostage," the agency said.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

The maximum security penal colony #19 is located in the town of Surovikino in the Volgograd Region. According to open sources, its capacity is over 1,200 inmates.