{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Strong earthquake rattles Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said another powerful tremor was unlikely

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 17. /TASS/. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was registered in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday evening, the local branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"The magnitude stood at 7.0. The earthquake's intensity in [the regional administrative center of] Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was 6.0, according to preliminary estimates," the scientists said in a statement.

No major damage has been reported to date, although some complained about knocked-out furniture and broken tableware that fell off shelves.

A TASS correspondent in the region reported that many residents left their homes when the earthquake struck on Sunday morning (local time). A 4.7-magnitude aftershock of was registered at 7:21 a.m. local time on Sunday (7.21 p.m. Saturday GMT).

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said another powerful tremor was unlikely.

"According to scientists, a very active aftershock process is now under way. However, scientists estimate the possibility of another powerful tremor as low," he wrote on Telegram.

The official said the quake’s epicenter was located around 100 km from the region’s administrative center, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Buildings are now being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities.

No tsunami alert was issued, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The department also said the earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks in the Pacific Ocean off Kamchatka, measuring between 3.9 and 5.0. Most of them were not felt on the land.

Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt
The volcano has also released a gush of lava
Read more
Press review: Berlin's Nord Stream probe smells fishy and Putin tables peace proposal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 15th
Read more
US authorities have embarked on path of total censorship — ambassador Antonov
"Freedom of speech in the modern United States is sacred only if this word is pro-American," the diplomat said
Read more
Belarusian envoy notifies UN Secretary General about airspace violation by Kiev
"During the meeting, the head of the Belarusian mission to the UN underscored that the Ukrainian provocation constitutes dangerous actions on the expansion of the conflict zone, with an attempt to involved Belarus, who consistently advocates the settlement of the crisis and an end to the bloodshed," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
UN opposes display of Nazi symbols, racist rhetoric — secretary-general’s office
Deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said it, commenting on a video showing Ukrainian military wearing Nazi symbols on their uniform
Read more
Pilot of Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in Irkutsk dies
Governor Igor Kobzev expressed his condolences to the pilot’s friends and family
Read more
Bag with cash stolen from Indonesian badminton team at Paris Olympics
The bag, belonging to the team’s manager Armand Darmadji, contained 53,000 euros, a credit card and a passport
Read more
Dozens of experts urge NATO not to admit Ukraine — Politico
Kiev’s membership may trigger NATO’s Article 5, they said
Read more
Kerch authorities recognize risk of municipal emergency after missile attack
There is no information about the damage from the missile attack, but it is reported that examination and repair work will be carried out, which will restrict the city traffic
Read more
Over 3,000 people visited VOIN Center's booth at Army Forum
In the Tactical Medicine space visitors practiced algorithms of basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation and stop bleeding using interactive mannequin simulators
Read more
Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft with food, equipment to dock ISS on Saturday
It is expected that the ship will stay as part of the ISS for 179 days
Read more
Ukraine serves as West’s puppet terrorist in Africa — expert
According to Rangarirai Shoko, "Kiev's involvement in the conflict in Mali on the side of anti-government rebels is primarily motivated by a desire to ingratiate itself with the West, which has been shown the door in the country, to keep Western money and arms flowing into Ukraine"
Read more
Russian air defenses down 10 HIMARS rockets, 35 Ukrainian drones over day
Russian forces repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 116th mechanized and 44th airmobile brigades
Read more
Russia actively uses experience of partners that have long been sanctioned — MFA
"We naturally have a close political dialogue with those countries, cooperation through intergovernmental commissions, cooperation between companies," Dmitry Birichevsky said
Read more
Palestinian fighters open fire on Israeli troops in Nablus — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, troops were ambushed during a raid in the old city area
Read more
US expert calls Russian version of fire on Zaporozhye NPP ‘more plausible’
The expert added that IAEA officials examined the damaged cooling tower on Monday but could not determine the cause of the fire
Read more
Belarusian defense minister warns provocations by Kiev highly probable
Viktor Khrenin pointed out that Ukraine was constantly conducting reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Israel ready for both defense and offense, says Netanyahu
"We are continuing forward to victory. I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: be patient and level-headed," the prime minister noted
Read more
Protest voiced to Italian ambassador over reporters’ illegal entering Kursk Region
The Italian correspondents blatantly violated Russian laws and elementary rules of journalistic ethics and used their stay in the territory of our country whitewash the propaganda support for the Kiev regime’s crimes," the statement reads
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ukrainian attack on shopping mall in Donetsk
According to the latest data, at least two people have been killed and 11 others sustained wounds
Read more
Sweden having tough time recruiting soldiers for NATO needs — defense minister
Pal Jonson said Sweden is supposed to recruit about 250 soldiers and other personnel for the NATO command but this is a "very difficult task" for the country, which recently joined NATO
Read more
German lawmaker calls on parliament to investigate Nord Streams sabotage
Earlier, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that German prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines
Read more
Bangladesh dissolves parliament, to form caretaker government in wake of protests
On Monday, thousands flooded the streets of Dhaka and other large cities in Bangladesh
Read more
Russian army destroys Ukrainian tank with Lancet in Kursk border area — Defense Ministry
The drone strike was confirmed by live video footage
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 16 times in past day
Violations were recorded in the al-Tanf area
Read more
FSB opens criminal case over illegal crossing of border in Sudzha by Italian reporters
These charges carry a hefty fine or an imprisonment of up to four years
Read more
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Read more
Iranian president tells Macron that US, West supported Haniyeh’s killing
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the key principles of Ian’s foreign policy are the rejection of wars and efforts toward peace in the whole world
Read more
Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats call for restraint in Middle East
The two top diplomats also agreed to maintain regular contacts on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda, the ministry noted
Read more
Putin appoints Sergey Butin as First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia — decree
Sergey Butin was born in 1964; he graduated from the Moscow State University Institute of Asian and African Studies
Read more
Israel calls for British, French backing amid rising tensions with Iran
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "Iran must understand that if it fails to stop its direct aggression by way of the war that it has been waging against Israel through its proxies, it will have to pay a high price in the strategic and economic fields"
Read more
Over 90 Russian athletes may participate in 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in France
"The RPC jointly with the all-Russia sports federations, coaching staff and athletes will make this decision in the nearest future," Pavel Rozhkov said
Read more
Free trade agreements between EAEU, partners in Middle East, Asia nearing finalization
Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov also suggested that the possibility of cooperation between BRICS and EAEU be considered
Read more
Russian Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk Region, crew survives — top brass
According to preliminary data, a technical fault is behind the crash
Read more
Western instructors played first fiddle in planning attack near Kursk, Ukrainian POW says
Sergey Bochenko also told of large numbers of eliminated hardware and servicemen he saw once he and his fellow servicemen crossed the border into the Kursk Region
Read more
Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft with fruit, scientific equipment, other cargo docks ISS
The cargo spacecraft docked the station in automatic mode
Read more
Situation in Kursk Region: elimination of Ukrainian mobile groups, HIMARS launchers
Ukraine’s overall losses in the course of combat operations stand at up to 2,860 troops
Read more
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
Read more
Russian warplanes strike four militant bases in Syrian mountains
The Syrian armed forces continue their reconnaissance missions in desert mountains of the Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian military official added
Read more
US increases presence in Middle East by deploying additional jets, warships
"What I've been focused on is making sure that we're doing everything we can to put measures in place to protect our troops," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said
Read more
Iran ready to transit Russian gas through its territory — ambassador to Moscow
Jalali specified that Russia ranked first in terms of foreign investment in the country in 2023
Read more
Zelensky’s time gone, pragmatic politicians are to replace him — opposition politician
"Zelensky is a master of political shows, but he cannot count money, resources, anticipate potential situations," Viktor Medvedchuk added
Read more
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian army’s Starlink satellite antennas in Kherson area
Russian forces carry out combat operations in the daytime and at night using thermal imagers installed on quadcopters
Read more
Iran seeking to punish Israel for killing Hamas chief — mission to UN
According to Permanent Mission, country also pursues establishing a durable ceasefire in Gaza
Read more
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Read more
Fouga Magister two-seater plane crashes during air show in France
Rescue teams carry out an operation at sea; they have been unable to locate the pilot yet
Read more
Iskander missile systems successfully destroy key Ukrainian military targets — producer
"This precision weapon is very powerful and highly intelligent," it said
Read more
Putin invited to inauguration of Mexico’s new president
The Russian president will make a decision whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or designate another high-ranking official
Read more
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Read more
Old man near Kursk goes missing after being ridiculed by Neo-Nazis, Russia launches probe
The directorate said that as a result of the preliminary investigation the identity of the elderly man, who was abused by Ukrainian soldiers, was established
Read more
EU Council greenlights 4.2 bln euro of aid to Kiev — Hungarian Presidency
The European Commission said earlier that it intends to make this tranche to Ukraine by September of this year
Read more
West involved in planning of attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk region — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev dismissed the US Department of State’s claims of non-involvement into the matter
Read more
Rosatom invited IAEA head to visit Kursk NPP at right moment, Russian envoy in Vienna says
He added to during the phone call with Gross, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev drew his attention to the "deteriorating situation in the security of Zaporozhye and Kursk NPPs due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian side."
Read more
Lukashenko says he won’t use tactical nuclear weapons unless enemy crosses border
The Belarusian leader stressed that "red buttons" had already been pressed around the perimeter of Belarus and Russia
Read more
No new money in German budget for military aid to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, this is due to austerity measures by the chancellor's office and the finance ministry
Read more
IAEA reports worsening nuclear security situation at Zaporozhye NPP
According to IAEA, the impact site was close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and about 100 metres from the Dniprovska power line
Read more
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Read more
Russian ministry says Kursk Region incursion run, coordinated by Western special services
According to an analyst and former adviser to the Russian Defense Ministry Andrey Ilnitsky, the strategy of Western countries is to destroy Russia as an independent sovereign state
Read more
Burkina Faso counts on Russian assistance in several security issues — defense official
Africans themselves should ensure their own security, said Defense and Veterans Affairs Minister
Read more
FBI agents search former US intelligence officer Ritter’s house — TV
According to the television channel, the search was conducted as part of a federal investigation
Read more
Law on preferential regime in Kuril Islands to be approved in early 2022 — Deputy PM
A unique preferential regime will be established in the Kuril Islands and any investor will automatically become the resident
Read more
Voter turnout in presidential election across Russia rises to 65% — CEC
The data excludes the number of online voters
Read more
Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander
The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock, Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Official mascot of 2024 World Friendship Games in Russia named 'Dobryak'
Moscow and Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region are slated to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29
Read more
Ukrainian drone drops shell on road near Zaporozhye NPP power units
Personnel use this road all the time
Read more
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Read more
Russia’s Su-34 hits Ukrainian personnel, hardware in borderline Kursk Region — top brass
Pilots successfully returned to their home base
Read more
Sentencing for Russian national Vinnik in US postponed to 2025
Earlier in May, Alexander Vinnik struck a deal with the US prosecution and pleaded guilty
Read more
Hezbollah strikes Israeli troops with drones on Lebanese border
There are casualties on the Israeli side, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Read more
Smart parachute systems under development in Russia
Chairman of the Military Scientific Committee of Airborne Troops Andrey Prokhorov said that "the very method of using airborne troops, such as landing parties, aerial assault, will be revised with consideration of the experience of the special military operation"
Read more
Ukrainian defense 'showing cracks' due to Russian forces’ successes — newspaper
The paper also quoted analysts and military officials as saying that "Russian forces have made swift and significant territorial gains" in the special military operation zone
Read more
Over 1,700 people leave border areas of Kursk Region in past 24 hours
In addition, 171 temporary accommodation facilities operate in 24 regions, accommodating about 10,000 people, including 3,000 children
Read more
Harris earns Democrats record 4-point lead over Trump — survey
The poll was conducted among more than 11,000 voters registered across the country between August 2 and 4
Read more
Diplomat blasts international organizations that failed to condemn murder of volunteers
Maria Zakharova underscored that the killed volunteers were what the West calls "humanitarians," they were aiding civilians
Read more
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Read more
Taiwan records approach of 36 Chinese PLA aircraft, eight vessels in past day
Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them
Read more
Bangladesh’s ex-foreign minister handed over to army after being detained at airport
Arsons and lootings were reported across the entire country
Read more
Pentagon acknowledges failure to stop Houthi attacks in Red Sea
"Our mission remains to disrupt their ability and try to preserve some semblance of maritime order," George Wikoff stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops targeting cars used to evacuate people from Sudzha district — authorities
According to Alexander Bogachev, the situation in the district is difficult
Read more
West 'deaf, blind' to Ukraine’s attacks on civilians — envoy
The Westerners, in addressing the meeting, "borrowed from their trusty playbook which they receive from some kind of command center," Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
NATO invades Russia in Kursk Region, ex-US intel officer says
Scott Ritter noted that the Russian army was learning from the situation in the Kursk Region and would use that experience in the future
Read more
Sappers examine 5 hectares of Kursk Region in past 24 hours — Ministry
Previously, the Ministry announced that the sappers manage to examine about 2 hectares per day on average
Read more
Masters of Kiev should take seriously data on its provocation with ‘dirty bomb’ — envoy
"The White House should ask the Nazis they are patronizing what they have planned and what they are preparing for this time," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Battlegroup Center repels 3 attacks of Ukrainian army in a day — Russian Defense Ministry
Three counterattacks of the assault groups of the 142nd Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the assault brigade Lyut of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled
Read more
Kiev forces lost over 530 servicemen in Battlegroup Center responsibility zone in a day
Two counterattacks of the assault groups of the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled, the head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk said
Read more
IAEA to assess another Ukraine strike on ZNPP — diplomat
Representatives of the plant immediately familiarized IAEA experts there with the consequences of the latest strike, Roman Ustinov said
Read more
Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt
The volcano has also released a gush of lava
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian troops take Krupets back: situation in Kursk Region
Kiev lost up to 340 servicemen and 19 armored vehicles, including five Bradley infantry fighting vehicles throughout the day
Read more
US overvalued defense assistance provided to Ukraine by $8.1 bln — report
The Special Inspector General report was compiled by the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the US Agency for International Development
Read more
New iPhones in Russia to cost double what Americans pay — retailers
Official sales of the devices will start on September 22, and pre-orders will be available from September 15
Read more
Pole posing as Wagner PMC member on trial in UK
British authorities put the Wagner PMC in the list of terrorist organizations in September 2023
Read more
Strong earthquake rattles Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region
Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said another powerful tremor was unlikely
Read more
Russian forces clear Martynovka in Kursk Region of Ukrainian troops — commander
It is noted that the Ukrainians had been pulling "everything they could" to those settlements with a view to breaching the Russian defenses and establishing a route to push deeper into Russia as they realized that Russian forces had been holding them off
Read more
Top commander says two more Ukrainian servicemen surrender in Kursk area
He reported that five Ukrainian militants, including a fighter of the Azov battalion (banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist) were captured in the Kursk area in two days
Read more
Kiev begins preparation of attack on Kursk nuclear power plant — Russian Foreign Ministry
Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Moscow will immediately use harsh response measures
Read more
Russian army destroys 10 combat vehicles, 5 pickups of Ukrainian forces in Kursk direction
In the Kursk direction the enemy "is throwing all the forces and means that it has," said Major-General Apty Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry, commander of the Akhmat commando unit
Read more
Trump to give interview to Musk next week
The former US president said it on his Truth Social media platform
Read more
Military activity near ZNPP shows no signs of abating — IAEA
The IAEA specialists reported that they hear explosions, machinegun and artillery fire at various distances away from the station
Read more
Russian troops liberate Ivanovka community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility
Read more
Rallies in Maduro’s support take place in Caracas, other cities of Venezuela — TV
Some 6,000 policemen and National Bolivarian Guard servicemen were deployed to uphold the public order and to thwart the far-right groups’ plan to initiate a wave of violence in Caracas
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat, Arab League envoy discuss situation in Middle East
It is reported that the sides expressed profound concern over the growing tension in the region
Read more