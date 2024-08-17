Strong earthquake rattles Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 17. /TASS/. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was registered in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Saturday evening, the local branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

"The magnitude stood at 7.0. The earthquake's intensity in [the regional administrative center of] Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was 6.0, according to preliminary estimates," the scientists said in a statement.

No major damage has been reported to date, although some complained about knocked-out furniture and broken tableware that fell off shelves.

A TASS correspondent in the region reported that many residents left their homes when the earthquake struck on Sunday morning (local time). A 4.7-magnitude aftershock of was registered at 7:21 a.m. local time on Sunday (7.21 p.m. Saturday GMT).

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said another powerful tremor was unlikely.

"According to scientists, a very active aftershock process is now under way. However, scientists estimate the possibility of another powerful tremor as low," he wrote on Telegram.

The official said the quake’s epicenter was located around 100 km from the region’s administrative center, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Buildings are now being examined for potential damage, with special attention paid to social facilities.

No tsunami alert was issued, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The department also said the earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks in the Pacific Ocean off Kamchatka, measuring between 3.9 and 5.0. Most of them were not felt on the land.