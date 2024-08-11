Aftermath of night shelling: what is known about situation in Kursk region

KURSK, August 11. /TASS/. Debris from a Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Kursk on Sunday night, injuring 13 people.

The Russian army is continuing its operation to destroy Ukrainian armed groups in the border areas of the Kursk region. The head of the Belovsky district of the Kursk region called on residents to remain calm after sabotage groups entered the territory.

TASS has assembled all of the main facts about the events in the region.

Situation in Kursk region

- The situation in the Belovsky district of the Kursk region after the entry of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups is stable, but tense, the head of the district Nikolay Volobuyev reported.

- Volobuyev called on residents to remain calm. He asked citizens who left the territory of the Belovsky district to remain in the places where they arrived.

- He recommended that those who want to leave the district contact the heads of village councils, the administration of the Belovsky district, or call 112.

- The situation in the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region is stable as of Sunday morning, the head of the district, Sergey Korostelev assured.

Consequences of the shelling of Kursk

- Pieces of a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Kursk at night.

- Later, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kursk region announced that the fire that broke out there as a result of the incident has been extinguished.

- There are no casualties after the fall of missile debris on a nine-storey residential building in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Kursk, said the acting governor of the region, Alexey Smirnov.

- 13 people were injured, two of them are in serious condition.

- They were taken to hospital.

- The city mayor Igor Kutsak announced that the residents of the house will be evacuated to a temporary accommodation point located in a camp outside the city.

- The Kursk authorities have begun compiling lists of residents of a nine-storey building in the Zheleznodorozhny district who were injured as a result of the fall of debris from a Ukrainian missile on Sunday night.

- A special commission will estimate the damage.

Border operation

- Russian air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles over the Kursk region overnight.

- Russian military personnel destroyed a T-80 tank of the Ukrainian armed forces by using a Lancet loitering munition.

- Crews of Su-25 fighter aircraft, Ka-52 helicopters, as well as crews of T-72B3M tanks of the Russian troops destroyed a concentration of manpower, mobile armored groups, and automobile military equipment of the enemy in the border area of the region, the Defense Ministry reported.

- Russian Armed Forces FPV drone operators neutralized the heavy Baba Yaga drone.

- Russian National Guard fighters destroyed a tank and two armored vehicles in the Kursk region.

Assistance to residents

- About 80 tons of humanitarian aid collected from different regions of the country have been delivered to residents of the Kursk region.

- Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova sent an appeal to the UN demanding that it condemn the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region in connection with the violation of human rights.