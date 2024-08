BELGOROD, August 11. /TASS/. The number of injured in the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region as a result of Ukrainian shelling has increased to five, the Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The number of injured has increased to five. Two men with various shrapnel wounds are being taken by ambulances to the Belgorod city hospital No. 2," he said.

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured.