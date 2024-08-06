Apartment building blast in western Moscow kills one

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. A blast in an apartment building in western Moscow has killed one person, an emergency official told TASS.

"The incident killed one person. According to preliminary reports, the blast was caused by a suicidal act," he said.

According to the victim’s relatives, he earlier demonstrated suicidal tendencies.

The incident caused the evacuation of two sections of the building; people will be allowed to return home after the apartment is inspected by bomb experts.

The blast occurred in a second-floor apartment at about noon; there was no fire. The explosion shattered some windows but did not cause damage to the building’s structure.