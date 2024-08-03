Two Russians taken hostage by Niger Jihadist group — AFP

NAIROBI, August 3. /TASS/. The Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM or JNIM, outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization - TASS), a militant jihadist group linked with terrorist organizations al-Qaeda and Islamic State [both outlawed in Russia], claimed it had kidnapped two Russian nationals, AFP reported.

According to the news agency, the radical group released a video in which two men identifying themselves as Russians said they were working in Mbanga when JNIM arrested them.

The video was not dated and the men did not indicate when they had been abducted, AFP reported.