Seven people rescued after dam bursts in Karelia, search underway for three more

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The number of victims in a dam burst between Watergates on the White Sea - Baltic Sea Canal in Karelia has grown to 10, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's main directorate in the republic said.

"According to the specified data, 10 people were affected. As of now, seven people have been rescued, including two children. The search for three more continues," said Andrey Golub, head of the main directorate’s crisis management center.

Also, 15 people were evacuated to safety from the nearest settlement; their houses and cars were damaged. A temporary accommodation center has been deployed.