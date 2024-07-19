Ural Airlines plane lands safely in Russia after one engine failed

YEKATERINBURG, July 19. /TASS/. A Ural Airlines plane heading from Turkey’s seaside city of Antalya to Yekaterinburg suffered an engine failure during the flight but landed safely at its destination, the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office said.

"Ural Airlines Flight U-61574 from Antalya to Yekaterinburg suffered an engine failure during the flight," the prosecutor’s office said on Telegram. "At 9:25 p.m. on 19.07.2024 the aircraft landed safely at the Koltsovo airport. There were no casualties."

There were 172 passengers onboard the airliner. Prosecutors are investigating the incident.