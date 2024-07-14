Wildfire in Krasnodar Region spreads to recreation facilities, over 170 people evacuated

KRASNODAR, July 14. /TASS/. The wildfire that is raging in an area of 51 hectares has engulfed several recreation facilities, with people being evacuated from them, the Krasnodar Region crisis management center said, adding that there is risk of the fire’s further spread.

"The fire has spread to the Moryak, Romantik, and Fregat recreation facilities. People were evacuated beforehand. There is threat of the fire’s further spread as it is approaching the village of Dyurso. It is not ruled out that people will be evacuated from the village if the fire is not localized," it said.

According to the Russian emergencies ministry, 176 people, including 48 children, were evacuated from the three recreation centers.