Officer killed, five private homes destroyed in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 13. /TASS/. A senior rapid response officer was killed, five private homes were destroyed and 13 more houses were damaged in Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks in the Russian borderline region of Begorod over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Alexander Masliyenko, the head of the rapid response department in the Shebekino municipality, was killed in the line of duty, the governor said.

Also, a security guard was taken to hospital with fragmentation wounds to his chest, Gladkov added.