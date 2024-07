MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A government Aurus has been involved in a road accident in downtown Moscow, the Russian Presidential Directorate confirmed to TASS.

According to available information, the accident involved an intoxicated pedestrian.

"The car is ours," the agency said. "The pedestrian, who was drunk, was crossing the road in the wrong place. He survived the accident," the department noted. They called the event a "small accident," specifying that "the car was not damaged."