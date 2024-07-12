Jet crashed in Moscow Region was en route to Vnukovo

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The jet crashed in the Moscow Region was on its way to the Vnukovo Airport after the repair, the press service of the Western Interregional Investigative Transport Department of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, the Sukhoi Superjet-100 airliner, having departed from the plant after the repair, was on its way to the Vnukovo Airport but crashed near Apraksino Village in the Kolomna Municipal District of the Moscow Region. Provisionally, three crewmembers were on board," the press service said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the jet crash in the Moscow Region, the press service informed.