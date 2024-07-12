FACTBOX: What is known about Superjet-100 crash in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A Superjet-100 plane crashed near the city of Kolonma in the Moscow Region, a spokesman for the emergencies services told TASS.

There was only a crew of three onboard. All of them died.

Here is what is know about the accident to this hour.

Circumstances of the crash

- A Superjet-100 crashed in the Kolomna district, Moscow Region.

- The plane crashed during a test flight after regular repairs.

- The plane is owned by Gazprom.

Who were aboard

- There was only a crew of three. All died.

- According to emergencies services, the pilots of Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. were performing a flight from Zhukovsky Airport.