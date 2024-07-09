German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Frank Ritter, a German-born senior executive of a large Russian company, has been found dead in his apartment in one of the Moscow City towers, a source in medical services told TASS.

"Frank Ritter, 56, a senior executive of a mining company, was found dead in his apartment in Moscow City’s Neva Tower on Tuesday morning. According to preliminary data, he died from cardiac failure," the source said, adding that no traces of death through violence were found.

According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office.

Frank Ritter was born in Dortmund, Germany, in 1968. He graduated from the University of Dortmund with a M.Sc. in Chemistry in 1994 and received a Ph.D with in Physical Chemistry in 1997. He worked in the United States and Ukraine and has been director of operational readiness at Chernogorskaya GRK, a mining company.