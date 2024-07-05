Ukrainian strike hits residential area in Donetsk, leaving two people injured

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has left two people injured in the Leninsky District of the city of Donetsk, a regional emergency official told TASS.

"A residential area with apartment buildings came under fire in the Leninsky District. Two people suffered injuries," he said.

An official in the Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes told TASS that the attack involved a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher.