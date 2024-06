MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A total of 15 people were injured in a derailment of a passenger train en route from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk in the Komi Republic, a source in emergency services told TASS.

Initially, the emergency services reported 10 injured people. The victims reportedly suffered minor traumas and bruises.

Train number 511 from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk, carrying a total of 232 passengers, derailed between stations Inta-1 and Ugolniy. The train service has been suspended.