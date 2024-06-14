Utair flight makes crash landing two kilometers from destination airport in Yamal

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Several people were hurt in the crash landing of a Utair flight several kilometers from its destination airport in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous area, a spokesman for the Urals transport prosecutor’s office told TASS.

"An An-26662 airplane operated by the Utair air carrier, which was performing chartered flight UTR 9706 from Sabetta to Utrenny made an emergency landing some two kilometers from Utrenny airdrome at 3:40 p.m. local time (10:40 a.m. GMT). Several people were hurt," the spokesman said.

A probe is underway.