Ukrainian drone attacks oil storage facility in borderline Belgorod region — governor

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked an oil storage facility in the borderline Russian region of Belgorod with a loitering munition, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"The armed forces of Ukraine used a kamikaze drone to attack an oil base on the territory of the Stary Oskol urban district. As a result, a storage tank caught fire. Four fire crews quickly put it out," he said.

"Windows of a nearby guards post were smashed by the shockwave. No casualties were reported," the governor added.