Fire breaks out at refinery in south Russia’s Rostov Region after drone attack

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A fire was sparked by a drone attack on an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, a city in south Russia’s Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"As a result of a drone attack, a fire broke out at the Novoshakhtink Oil Processing Plant. First responders are working at the scene. Information about casualties is now being verified," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Firefighting effort paused due to another attack, Golubev said.

"According to preliminary information, the fire spread to the area of 50 square meters. The firefighting effort had to be suspended amid another attack. The personnel was told to withdraw to a safe distance. A firefighting train is being readied for use," the governor said.

No injuries were reported.

"More personnel and equipment joined the firefighting effort. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties. The information is being verified," he said.