Unidentified assailant opens fire near shopping mall in Moscow, injuring two people

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. An unidentified man opened fire near a shopping mall in northeastern Moscow, injuring two people, a representative of an emergency management service said.

"The incident occurred near a shopping mall on Kostromskaya Street. An unidentified man opened fire from an air rifle. Tentatively, two people were injured," the emergency management official told TASS.

The scene has been cordoned off, with the police going about their work and doctors providing assistance to the injured.

"The identity of the shooter, and the reason for his actions are being established," the emergency management official said.