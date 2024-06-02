Refinery fire in Russia’s Komi Region causes fatalities

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A fire at a refinery in the Russian city of Ukhta, Komi Region, has caused fatalities, the regional investigative authorities said in a statement.

"The regional Investigative Committee’s branch in the city of Ukhta has opened a criminal investigation under Article 217.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (the violation of safety requirements at a hazardous industrial facility, resulting in the death through negligence of two or more people) following a tank fire at an Ukhta refinery. According to investigators, the fire, which broke out during routine maintenance activities by the contracting organization, caused casualties and fatalities," the statement reads.

Investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire and those who committed violations of safety rules.