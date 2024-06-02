{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Refinery fire in Russia’s Komi Region causes fatalities

Investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire and those who committed violations of safety rules

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A fire at a refinery in the Russian city of Ukhta, Komi Region, has caused fatalities, the regional investigative authorities said in a statement.

"The regional Investigative Committee’s branch in the city of Ukhta has opened a criminal investigation under Article 217.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (the violation of safety requirements at a hazardous industrial facility, resulting in the death through negligence of two or more people) following a tank fire at an Ukhta refinery. According to investigators, the fire, which broke out during routine maintenance activities by the contracting organization, caused casualties and fatalities," the statement reads.

Investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire and those who committed violations of safety rules.

Ukrainian drone attack leaves three civilians injured in Russia’s Kursk Region — Governor
Three people injured, Deputy Governor Alexey Smirnov said
Russian battlegroup wipes out six Ukrainian depots near Kherson in past day — governor
Among other targets, Russian forces destroyed 36 drones, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 47 observation posts, Vladimir Saldo said
Ukrainian soldier who defected on T-64 tank says he was urged in Poland to spy in Donbass
According to Maxim Likhachev, the Polish special also wanted to know about his birthplace and where his closest relatives actually lived
US, German officials discuss attempts to use frozen Russian assets
According to the document, the sides also discussed alleged attempts of Russia "to acquire sensitive and dual-use goods"
Europe prepares for war with Russia, Hungarian PM says
According to Viktor Orban, every week he sees more and more signs that the EU and NATO are preparing for military action
Germany to move closer to Russia, expert says
"We are going to see a definitive break between the United States and Berlin in the months ahead," Douglas Macgregor said
About 40 explosions heard in skies over borderline city of Belgorod
The governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that as a result of the Ukrainian forces’ air attack, four houses in the village of Razumnoye were damaged
Indonesia’s defense chief says his peace plan on Ukraine still relevant
Prabowo Subianto convinced that his proposal at the last Shangri-La dialogue remains logical and necessary
Russia to increase pressure on Ukrainian supply routes after liberating Umanskoye
Ukrainian troops remaining in the nearby settlements will come under intensified attacks by the Russian army
Wrap-up of Ukraine news: West prepares for war, no deal yet for NATO to coordinate support
TASS has put together key events in and around Ukraine over the past day
France going to war with Russia would be insane, French politicians say
Jean-Luc Melenchon also demanded France's withdrawal from NATO and a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Bivol, Beterbiev to box on October 12
Bivol defended earlier the light heavyweight champion title of the World Boxing Association and the champion title of the International Boxing Organization
NATO hopes airborne radar plane supplied to Kiev to expose Russian air defenses — expert
"Given Saab 340 AEW&C range, the system’s use is theoretically possible outside the range of Russian air defenses and fighter aircraft, including over international waters, or from positions in neighboring NATO countries," Alexander Stepanov said
State Duma to discuss recognizing Clooney Foundation as undesirable in Russia
The commission quoted Vasily Piskarev as saying on its Telegram channel
FSB releases documents showing use of children by Abwehr against Red Army
After a month of training, 10 children were transported across the Northern Donets River near the village of Kamenka in the Kharkov Region
Kiev fails to provide status of military servicemen to mobilized troops — captive soldier
According to Maxim Likhachev, such an approach was particularly popular in the last unit where he served
Medvedev cautions West not to underestimate Russia's willingness to use tactical nukes
The senior Russian official believes it is possible that the conflict between Russia and the West has already entered its final stage
EU has no evidence of China supplying weapons to Russia — Borrell
However, he alleged that components made in Western countries, including the United States, Europe, and Great Britain, may be used in the production of Russian military equipment
Kremlin calls US ban on import of Russian uranium as 'manifestation of unfair competition'
"Our nuclear industry is one of the most advanced in the world. We will continue to develop this industry," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Polish elites chomping at the bit to occupy West Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, in the current international climate, Poland is seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, hoping "to take revenge on Moscow for losing a geopolitical confrontation in the past"
Chinese module lands on far side of the Moon
The spacecraft is designed to gather lunar samples
NATO weapons to be hit in any country from where Russia may be attacked — Medvedev
The senior Russian official added that Moscow proceeded from the fact that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by servicemen from NATO countries"
Press review: NATO mulls longer leash for Kiev and US, China grapple for power in Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 31st
Post-Soviet security bloc’s defense chiefs sign documents on advanced weapons supplies
The Almaty meeting of the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers also involved the organization’s Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Chief of the General Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov
Belgium not to allow using its F-16 jets outside Ukraine — PM
Alexander De Croo also urged Europe and the United States to remain united and do their utmost in order to defend themselves and help Ukraine
Starliner launch to ISS postponed — NASA
"NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) are forgoing a Crew Flight Test launch attempt Sunday, June 2, to give the team additional time to assess a ground support equipment issue," the press service said
Up to 100 nations are registered to participate in 2024 BRICS Games in Russia’s Kazan
The 2024 BRICS Games will be held in Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 20 different sports
Russian troops compel Ukrainian army to retreat 8-9 km in Kharkov area — defense chief
Russian troops liberated 28 communities in May in their courageous and professional operations, Andrey Belousov said
Russian air defenses destroy three Ukrainian drones over Belgorod Region — DM
The Kiev's attempts to use fixed-wing drones to carry out attacks on targets in Russia were foiled between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Moscow time
Almost 70% of Chasov Yar liberated — lawmaker
There is concrete, there are concrete fortifications, as it is not a bare steppe, said Viktor Vodolatsky
There may be no Ukraine in 50 years due to US betrayal — Tucker Carlson
US is selling off lands in Ukraine to foreign investors, and will flood country with third-world migrants, journalist stated
Battlegroup East disrupts attempts to reinforce Ukrainian army’s frontline positions
Strongholds and concentration areas of Ukrainian army manpower and materiel were engaged by artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, Battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeev said
US defense chief denies NATO expansion caused Ukraine conflict
Lloyd Austin blamed the Russian authorities for the Ukraine conflict
Papal peace envoy for Ukraine says his mission continues
According to Cardinal Zuppi, the mechanism for the reunification of children evacuated from the combat zone with their families remains operational
US forgives Kiev much as it suits Washington as tool in its anti-Russian fight — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister recalled that, in August 2021, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky advised people associating themselves with Russian culture to move to Russia for the sake of their children and grandchildren
Full-scale war between Russia, West can’t be ruled out, expert says
"A number of officials, particularly in France and the United Kingdom, have said that individual military units from NATO countries may be deployed to Ukraine," Russian International Affairs Council Director General Ivan Timofeev said
G7, EU discuss sanctions to target ‘Russian SWIFT’ — Bloomberg
According to the agency, these measures would target third-country financial institutions using the Bank of Russia’s Financial Messaging System
Emergency power cuts imposed across all of Ukraine — operator
Director of the company did not specify when the power cuts would be canceled
Turkish troops may be withdrawn from Syria if border security ensure — Defense Minister
Yasar Guler claimed that it was Turkey who "saved Syria from ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] militants" and pointed out that Ankara is ready to aid Damascus in reinforcement of its security, preparation of a new Constitution and holding elections
Ukraine claims Dnieper Hydroelectric dam in critical state
"We are not even talking about power production now, head of the Kiev-managed regional administration Ivan Fyodorov said
Iran may break through Israel’s air defenses in major attack by drones, missiles — expert
Iran has the region’s largest arsenal of ballistic missiles, estimated to number in the low thousands, Behnam Ben Taleblu noted
Russia’s defense chief sees NATO, EU fueling tensions in Georgia
"Proposals are being made to sign a peace treaty exclusively at Western venues and to their dictates," Andrey Belousov added
Real Madrid wins Champions League title
Spain’s Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund from Germany 2-0 in the Champions League final
Netanyahu says he accepts invitation to speak before both chambers of US Congress
The office pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister will become the first world leader to speak before both chambers of the Congress for the fourth time
France’s ex-President Sarkozy says cannot even imagine French-Russian conflict
In his opinion, Europe needs to focus on pursuing an independent policy on the continent
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Russian boxer Bivol defends WBA champion title
He won the bout with Malik Zinad from Libya by a technical knockout in the sixth round
Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity delivered to Moscow
All the released POWs are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance
China committed to no first use policy — Defense Minister
"Although China was exposed to nuclear blackmailing and threats in times past, it is committed to the no first use of nuclear weapons policy <...> and unconditional renunciation of the use or the threat of using nuclear weapons against countries not having nuclear weapons or territories free from nuclear weapons," Dong Jun said
Gaza death toll from Israeli operations exceeds 36,400 - Health Ministry
According to the ministry, 60 Palestinains were killed and 220 suffered injuries in the past day
Russia to give devastating response to potential aggressor — diplomat
"Russia has clearly designated its "red lines," and we strongly recommend not to cross them," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Russian tech firm develops robotized ground system with kamikaze capability
This ‘cart’ has already been tested in the special operation area during an assault on an enemy stronghold
Russian air defenses down 62 Ukrainian drones, 14 HIMARS rockets, three Hammer bombs
Battlegroup South took up better forward edge positions, causing Ukrainian forces to sustain roughly 660 casualties, report said
CAR President thanks Putin for deliveries of grain to the republic
Faustin-Archange Touadera said that this decision made it possible to stabilize the flour prices
Russia’s Makhachev beats US fighter Poirier to defend UFC lightweight title
The bout ended by submission in the fifth round
Politician monitoring Russian election forced out of Germany, settles in Russia
The Hamburg branch of the Alternative for Germany party had initiated proceedings to expel Olga Petersen from the party
Israel ready to continue talks on releasing hostages with Hamas — embassy in Russia
Israel expects release of three Russian citizens held captive by Hamas
Lawmaker, Hero of Russia, Arctic explorer Chilingarov passes at age of 84 — Duma Speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin noted that as a pioneer, as a brave explorer of the Arctic and the Antarctic, professor, Doctor of Geography, he made an invaluable contribution to the exploration of the North and the World Ocean
Urine processor stops functioning on ISS due to pump failure
"We’re in a position where we have to store urine onboard station," NASA’s ISS Program Manager Dana Weigel said
UAE to host 2025 Games of the Future
The first Games of the Future took place between February 21 and March 3 in Kazan, they included phygital disciplines, which united cyber and classical sports
Kamaz recalls over 23,000 vehicles in Russia
Transport vehicles are remembered due to the lack of an accident emergency response device, Rosstandart reported
Hungary wants to prevent Europe from entering war with Russia — Orban
According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to prevent the implementation of EU and NATO’s dangerous plans that lead to the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine and to vote for parties that advocate peace, not war, during the upcoming elections to the European Parliament
WHO member-states to continue pandemic agreement talks
Participants of the 77th World Health Assembly also agreed to introduce amendments to the International Health Regulations
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Hezbollah shelled artillery battalion’s headquarters in north Israel
"Islamic resistance fighters attacked Israeli position in response to aggressive attacks against peaceful settlements in south Lebanon," the Hezbollah military information service reported
Many interesting items can be found on Jupiter moons — Musk
That is what he wrote on the X social network, commenting on a photograph of Callisto, one of four largest moons of the gas giant.
Kremlin slams Clooney Foundation as insane people for idea to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation wants to encourage individual EU countries to start prosecuting Russian journalists for "war propaganda"
Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad registers for early presidential election
The registration of candidates for the presidential election is taking place from May 30 to June 3
NATO countries’ intention to continue war with Russia will backfire — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that NATO countries, primarily the United States, are consciously heading for a new round of tensions and provoking Ukraine to continue a senseless war with Russia
Munition explosion kills deputy district administration chief in Russia’s Belgorod Region
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov whrote about incident on Telegram
Chile to join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel — President
"We cannot stop expressing our outrage over the indiscriminate and completely disproportionate actions of the Israeli Army against innocent civilians, especially Palestinian women and children," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said
Ukrainian soldier who joined Russian forces on T-64 tank urges fight against Kiev regime
Russia’s special services reported earlier that a former Ukrainian soldier had surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk
Israeli army carries out massive strikes on Gaza Strip — media
Outlet added that the Israeli army was also conducting raids against suspected terrorists in the West Bank
Gazprom delivering 42.2 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
Houthis claims next strike on US air carrier
Strikes were also delivered against a US Navy destroyer and three commercial vessels Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said
First group of French military instructors already dispatched to Ukraine, says lawmaker
On May 27, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces Alexander Syrsky signed documents that should allow French instructors to visit training centers in Ukraine
China never supplied weapons to parties in Ukrainian conflict — Defense Minister
China is always holding a reliable position on the Ukrainian issue and supports peace talks, Dong Jun said
Putin to take part in SPIEF plenary session on June 7 — TV
According to the preview, the Russian president will also hold a meeting with the cabinet next week
OPEC+ ministers to discuss situation in oil market
The meeting was postponed to June 2 with the change to the videoconference format
FACTBOX: Accident on Moscow subway’s red line
A technical malfunction disrupted traffic between the University and Park Kultury stations on the subway’s red line. According to the city authorities, no one was hurt
Egypt, Qatar, US urge Hamas, Israel to reach agreement on foundation laid out by Biden
According to the mediators, these principles comprise a roadmap for achievement of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and settlement of the crisis
Russian-Chinese heavy helicopter project implemented on schedule — First Deputy PM
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov noted that "the contract implementation stage is already underway"
Russian air defenses destroy Olkha rocket over Belgorod Region — Defense Ministry
The Kiev’s attempt to use the Olkha multiple rocket launcher to carry out a attack on targets in Russia was foiled at 9:40 a.m. Moscow time, report said
Clooney Foundation for Justice calls on EU, ICC to arrest Russian journalists
The foundation also intends to encourage individual EU countries to initiate criminal proceedings against Russian journalists for the so-called war propaganda
Battlegroup North continues to advance deep into enemy’s defenses
The Ukrainian military suffered losses of up to 225 troops, a tank, six vehicles and an ammunition depot, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said
Russian ministry lists politician Duntsova, rights activist Litvinovich as foreign agents
Also listed were Maria Andreyeva, an activist at a group called The Way Home, and politician Pavel Ivanov
Poland scrambles warplanes amid Russia’s long-range aviation activity
The Polish Air Force last scrambled its warplanes on May 26
Ukrainian drone attack leaves three civilians injured in Russia’s Kursk Region — Governor
Three people injured, Deputy Governor Alexey Smirnov said
Musk says US schools realizing Orwell’s bad dream
The famous writer's quote said that "the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history"
Kiev opens hunt for Ukrainian soldier who escaped to Russian troops on T-64 tank
Maksim Likhachyov said that he had guessed how the Ukrainian authorities would act but stressed he had no regret for his move
Robotic mine clearance vehicle tested in Mariupol — developer
Trials were also held at a training site in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Deputy CEO of High Precision Weapons company Alexander Dernovoi said
Asia-Pacific Region’s countries will not allow undermining region’s stability
"We hope to live in the multipolar world of equal rights and the well-ordered one," China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun said
Contact with Russia on Crocus attack an example of partnership — French defense minister
"France was criticized for maintaining contact with Moscow and the Russian authorities," Sebastien Lecornu noted
Russia hammers Ukrainian military sites with 25 precision strikes over week
Russian combat aircraft and air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian MiG-29 and two Su-27 fighter jets over the week
Russia’s S-500 missile systems to usher in new era in air defense — Defense TV
System is highly resistant to electronic interference, which ensures its reliability even under most complex scenarios on the battlefield
Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers
UFC chief says Putin to be ‘more than welcome’ to come to fighting event
Russia has so far hosted three UFC events
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft in past day — Defense Ministry
Battlegroup Center liberates settlement of Umanskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic
Musk says jury verdict against Trump damages US legal system
The US businessman noted that if even an ex-president of the United States can be prosecuted "over such a trivial matter - motivated by politics, rather than justice," anyone "is at risk of a similar fate"
Zelensky’s threats to blow up Crimean Bridge tantamount to terrorism — analyst
Nevertheless, such attempts can be made with high-precision weapons, which Britain and France have supplied to Ukraine, Igor Korotchenko said
