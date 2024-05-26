Death toll from flood in Armenia up to three

YEREVAN, May 26. /TASS/. The death toll from the flood in northern Armenia has increased to three, the country’s interior ministry said.

"Three people died in the disaster zone. Rescuers have found the body of an unidentified person near the Sanain bridge," it said, adding that two more bodies were found near the villages of Ptgavan and Shnokh.

The ministry said earlier that one person died in the flood.

Following torrential rains, the Debed and Aghstafa Rivers overflowed their banks in Armenia's Lori province. Hundreds of residential houses were flooded, and the highway linking Armenia and Georgia was blocked. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ordered to set up an emergency response headquarters to deal with the aftermath of the natural calamity.