TYUMEN, April 20. /TASS/. The water level of the Ishim River in the Tyumen Region has reached 911 centimeters near the town of Ishim, increasing by 221 centimeters over the past 24 hours, the regional administration said.

Earlier, the local administration said on its Telegram channel that the water level near the town of Ishim had surpassed the "dangerous level" mark of 850 centimeters.