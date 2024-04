MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Orsknefteorgsintez has restarted production after a temporary stop due to the flood in Orsk, the refinery’s press service told reporters.

"Nefteorgsintez resumes production after the temporary shutdown due to the flood in the city," the press service said.

The refinery starts preparatory efforts to bring process facilities to normal conditions, it added.

The Orsk refinery suspended operations on April 7 due to abnormally high water.