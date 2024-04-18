More than 1,500 people evacuated from Russia’s Tyumen region due to flood

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Over 1,500 residents of Russia’s Siberian region of Tyumen were evacuated due to the spring flood, with137 people, including 48 children, staying in temporary accommodation centers, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"The evacuation continues. More than 1,500 people have been evacuated. In the settlements that were surrounded by water, inspectors from the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Tyumen Region, together with local authorities, organized boat crossings. There are 137 people in temporary accommodation centers, including 48 children," the ministry’s press service said.

The Emergencies Ministry’s employees on site continue to strengthen and increase the height of the dam. "In the village of Kazanskoye, specialists of the ministry and volunteers laid more than 20,000 sandbags," the ministry noted.

Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov reported the day before to President Vladimir Putin that the worst-case scenario for the development of spring floods is possible in the Tyumen Region. In this case, the water level in the Ishim and Tobol Rivers could rise rapidly, and 94 settlements with a population of over 31,000 people would be flooded.