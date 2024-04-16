Dubai Airport will not receive flights until weather improvement

DUBAI, April 16. /TASS/. The Dubai International Airport will not receive flights until weather conditions improve, the airport’s operator informed.

"Dubai Airports can confirm that due to the continued exceptional weather event currently being experienced in the UAE, Dubai International (DXB) is temporarily diverting inbound flights due to arrive this evening on Tuesday, 16 April until the inclement situation improves," it said.

Departures from the airport will continue, the operator added. "The airport is working hard with its response teams and service partners to restore normal operations and minimize inconvenience to our customers," it stressed.