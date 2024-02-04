Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter disappears over Lake Onega

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. A Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter with three crewmembers onboard has went missing over Lake Onega in Russia’s northwestern Republic of Karelia, the ministry said.

"Radio contacts with a Mii-8 helicopters of the Russian emergencies ministry’s northwestern rescue center, which was one a training flight over Lake Onega, was lost near the settlement of Derevyannoye, Republic of Karelia," it said, adding that there were three crewmembers onboard.

A search and rescue operation has been launched.