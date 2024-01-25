{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Pilots from Russia’s southern Urals killed in attack on plane above Belgorod

Orenburg Region Governor Denis Pasler said that the plane’s crew managed to divert the crashing plane from populated areas

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Pilots who served with the military transport regiment from the southern Urals region of Orenburg were killed as a result of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian plane above the borderline region of Belgorod, Orenburg Region Governor Denis Pasler wrote on Telegram.

"The Kiev regime committed a yet another terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of our heroes, of pilots who served with the Orenburg Military-Transport Regiment. Russia’s military transport aviation plane was transporting captured Ukrainian servicemen for a swap and was shot down by the armed forces of Ukraine in the skies above the Belgorod Region. All of them died," Pasler said.

He said that the plane’s crew managed to divert the crashing plane from populated areas.

"They acted as true heroes. They proved that human lives have immense value for our military, while our enemies have no concern even about the lives of their own people," the Russian official added.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on January 24, that the Ukrainian armed forces allegedly shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane over the Belgorod Region that was carrying captured Ukrainian troops selected to be included in the exchange. There were 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian military personnel, all of whom were killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry called what happened a terrorist act and stressed that Kiev knew about the transportation of prisoners for the exchange, which was to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint, and purposely attacked the plane in order to accuse Moscow of destroying Ukrainian military personnel.

Kiev troops shell DPR territory 25 times in past day
One civilian was reported to have been injured
2024 BRICS Games in Russia to encompass 29 events — high-ranking sports official
"The sports program contains more events when compared to the Universiade," Vladimir Leonov pointed out
Duma adopts appeal on French mercenaries aiding Kiev regime
Earlier, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported that the chamber would consider such an appeal
Patriot air defense system unable to intercept Russia’s Kinzhal missile — top brass
It is noted that Kiev’s regular reports on alleged Russian missile intercepts aim to justify its over-expending of ammunition for Western-supplied air defense systems
Zelensky will face same fate as Nazis tried in Nuremberg — Duma speaker
The State Duma adopted an appeal to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and parliaments around the world in connection with criminal attacks by Ukrainian armed groups against civilians on Russian territory
Mercenaries' location damaged in strikes on Kharkov — emergency services
On Tuesday afternoon, Kharkov’s Mayor Igor Terekhov said in his Telegram channel that a series of explosions had occurred in Kharkov, eastern Ukraine
Value of cargo carried along Northern Sea Route to reach $1.2 trillion by 2035
The NSR development plans stipulate construction of ten nuclear-powered icebreakers and over 100 cargo vessels of ice-resistant class, Alexey Chekunkov noted
Press review: NATO drills to rehearse war on Russia and Netanyahu nixes Palestinian state
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 22nd
Kiev says will insist on international inquiry into Il-76 catastrophe
Vladimir Zelensky said he had held emergency meetings with the top brass of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Justice Ministry
Russia caught off guard by Swiss MFA's interest in Ukraine talks — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow had taken note of Bern's shift away from neutrality, meaning not getting involved in conflicts
Average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits moves to 14.87% in mid-January
Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, Sovcombank, VTB, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Alfa-Bank, Bank FC Otkritie, Promsvyazbank, Tinkoff Bank, and the Russian Agricultural Bank
ODIHR says attacks targeting civilians inadmissible in wake of recent Donetsk attack
The ODIHR also said it continued "to monitor attacks taking place in the context of the war in Ukraine for their compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, in line with" its own methodology
Tsirkon hypersonic missile can overcome almost any enemy air defense system — CEO
The shipborne Tsirkon hypersonic missile was engineered and is produced by the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building, a subsidiary of Tactical Missiles Corporation
Lavrov stresses necessity to strictly observe fairness principles for UN Secretariat — MFA
"Lavrov also particularly stressed the imperative of rigorously observing the principles of fairness and equidistance in strict adherence to the Organization’s Charter by all UN Secretariat’s employees," the statement reads
Russian Navy to receive first combat icebreaker this year — commander-in-chief
The Ivan Papanin will effectively perform tasks as part of groups and detachments of ships to ensure security in the Arctic regions
Russia, US maintain almost no contact — Lavrov
"The level is low and the low point has been hit. There is almost no contact except for the operation of our diplomatic missions in the US and the work of their diplomats in Russia," Russian Foreign Minister said
Damaged Rostov-on-Don submarine to be repaired by end of June
The 13th Shipyard is the main contractor for the overhaul, however the Admiralty Shipyard that built the submarine also participates, the source said
Russian society immune to provocations — Kremlin on rallies in Yakutia
The police are investigating the death of a resident of Yakutia, who, according to preliminary data, was killed by a visitor who recently obtained Russian citizenship
Russia’s Ka-32 helicopters to give Serbia best firefighting capacity in Balkans — Vucic
Serbia should "equip itself with the best possible" firefighting gear in view of the challenge of climate change, the Serbian leader noted
EU has no Plan B for Ukraine aid ahead of next summit — Belgian minister
The EU is confident that an agreement on more aid to Kiev can be reached "over the next couple of weeks," despite Hungarian opposition to funding Ukraine, Politico reported
Western arms deliveries to Ukraine destroying country, not defending it — French lawmaker
According to Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues the conflict "on the orders of the United States"
Kremlin sees Ukraine’s claims to Russian territory as attempt to cover up problems
"Zelensky really has big problems, and he should have realized by now what should be done to stop all this, but he doesn't want to," Dmitry Peskov said
Ukrainian media outlets delete early reports that Il-76 shot down by Ukraine armed forces
Likewise, news agency RBC Ukraine edited its earlier report on the crash of the Il-76 by deleting a previous reference to "the work of the Ukrainian armed forces"
Kiev shows inability to keep its word by shooting down Il-76 plane — Russian MFA
The ministry emphasized that Russia strongly condemned "the Kiev regime’s act of terrorism in the Belgorod Region"
Iran’s supreme leader calls on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel
"The positions and statements by representatives of Islamic countries are sometimes erroneous. They speak about a ceasefire but this matter is now in the hands of Zionists," Ali Khamenei said
Pilots of crashed plane directed it away from populated areas, eyewitness says
Another resident of the settlement said she heard a bang before the crash
Red Sea crisis hits daily chemical sector — newspaper
Austrian polyethylene and polypropylene producer Borealis told the news outlet that the company is not affected by the shortage of raw materials but problems with deliveries of products to Asian countries surfaced
By shooting down Il-76 Kiev calls into question any agreements — Russian diplomat
"The Ukrainian dictatorship sacrificed them in an effort to create an impression of 'Russia’s bloody nature,' but in reality it demonstrated its inhuman Nazi essence by putting to death those for whose long-awaited release it had allegedly worked so hard," Rodion Miroshnik said
European 'investment' in Ukraine goes bust — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West would have preferred to sacrifice "all of Ukraine, down to the last Ukrainian, for its own interests"
No chance for CIA to realize criminal 'regime change' plans in Venezuela — vice president
Delcy Rodriguez’s comments were in response to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who dismissed as "not credible" the recent accusations by the Venezuelan president
Russia to start serial deliveries of latest heavy strike drone in 2024
Ukrainian woman kills German host after refusing to move out, Bild reports
The woman refused to move out and stayed for almost a year, also insisting that the man register her in his apartment
Kiev claims Slovakia promised to back allocation of 50 bln euros to Ukraine by EU
The Prime Minister of Slovakia has not commented on the issue to this point
No survivors in Ilyushin-76 crash in Belgorod Region — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, all emergency response services are on site, and investigative measures are being taken
State Duma to seek facts from US, Germany following IL-76 crash — speaker
During the plenary session, Head of the Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov noted that the plane with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board could have been shot down by missiles from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system or the German IRIS-T
Elga to commission Pacific Railway in 2025 — company
The railway will make it possible to export coal from the Elginskoe deposit to countries of the Asia-Pacific Region
Zelensky leads Ukraine to terrible finale, killing his own people — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova compared the Ukrainian president with a drug baron from classic US movies
West turns blind eye to humanitarian law violations by Kiev — Russian delegate to Vienna
The Russian delegate said violations by the Kiev regime required an immediate response on the part of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant international organizations as she urged efforts to hold those guilty of such violations responsible
Press review: Turkey OKs Sweden’s delayed NATO entry and Israel sets Gaza peace conditions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 24th
Elgaugol reports 30% surge in coal production in 2023 — company
The company also commissioned four washing plants in 2023 and four more will go live in 2024
Russian forces carry out group strike on Ukraine’s ammunition production facilities
In the Krasny Liman area, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted to more than 220 soldiers, a tank, four cars and two D-20 artillery guns
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russia insists on clearly defined schedule of creating Palestinian state — Lavrov
"It is because of our interest in a long-term solution that we seek not just promises to launch talks on creating the State of Palestine, but insist on making such practical steps and on drafting a clearly defined schedule," he said
Kiev troops shell DPR territory 25 times in past day
One civilian was reported to have been injured
US policies in Mideast caused yet another tragedy — Lavrov
"Not a single undertaking of the United States improved the plight of a country that was attacked. Some countries are virtually non-existent now," Russian Foreign Minister said
Germany takes responsibility for attack on Soviet Union — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Lambsdorff called the siege of Leningrad "a particularly horrifying and brutal war crime"
Trump announces New Hampshire primary win
Donald Trump called it a great win when speaking with his supporters at a meeting broadcast by the Fox News TV channel
Russia’s Il-76 plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board crashes in Belgorod Region — military
The Aerospace Force has dispatched a panel of inquiry to probe into the incident
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Bratislava, Kiev to work together to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity — media
The statement says that both countries are ready to continue working together to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the portal said
Russia patents realistic nuclear explosion simulator to train troops
According to the scientists, the previous nuclear explosion simulator, the IU-59, is now obsolete and is no longer produced
German ambassador sees no threat of possible rupture of diplomatic relations with Russia
According to Alexander Lambsdorf, although communication between diplomats and officials in both countries is now much more limited than before, diplomatic relations have to be maintained to avoid escalation
Kremlin mocks CIA for posting video to recruit Russian spies on X, not VKontakte
Dmitry Peskov said that VKontakte is much more popular in Russia than the banned social network X
Russian special op became inevitable when Ukraine turned into direct threat — Lavrov
"The special military operation became inevitable after many, many years when we tried to dissuade the West from turning Ukraine into a direct threat on our immediate borders," he said
US diplomacy’s versatility in Palestine-Israeli conflict knocks eyes out — Lavrov
The versatility of the US diplomacy, which vetoes ceasefire resolutions or encourages to reduce the intensity of hostilities in Gaza, knocks eyes out, Russian Foreign Minister said
Chadian president expresses condolences over Il-76 crash in Belgorod at meeting with Putin
The Il-76 transport airplane was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war destined for an exchange when it crashed in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region
US to begin talks with Iraq on troop withdrawal soon — CNN
According to the report, "the US and Iraq are close to agreement on starting the Higher Military Commission dialogue that was announced back in August"
Slovakia clinches deal with Ukraine on continued transit of Russian gas
The details of the agreement will be finalized soon, Denis Shmygal noted
IN BRIEF: Key points of Sergey Lavrov’s press conference
The top Russian diplomat alleviated the rumors about the direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, allegedly being prepared, and named the countries that Russia considers its "close circle"
EU preparing sanctions against Russia — newspaper
Some of the more radical proposals may be replaced with more moderate ones to garner broader support for the package from EU members, the report said
Ukrainian military intelligence confirms POW exchange with Russia was scheduled
An IL-76 transport airplane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a hostage exchange crashed in the Belgorod Region of Russia on Wednesday
Ukraine losing, providing Kiev more aid only to cause poverty, death — Slovak politician
Lubos Blaha described the financial aid being funneled to Ukraine by the EU as "pouring billions down a black hole," as he called Ukraine one of the world’s most corrupt countries
FACTBOX: Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian captives crashes near Belgorod
The Il-76 crashed at about 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT)
Local residents unhurt as IL-76 crashes in Belgorod Region — official
Nikolay Nesterov called on residents to trust only official sources of information
Russian Su-25 military plane crashes in Belgorod Region, pilot dies — top brass
"According to preliminary data, a technical fault is a likely cause of the crash," Russia’s Defense Ministry says
No more money coming to Ukraine from West — Kremlin spokesman
"There must be more or less lucid minds there to see what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia becomes Europe’s first economy despite 'pressure from all sides,' Putin says
"We have left all of Europe behind in terms of purchasing power parity but as for the per capita indicator, we need to work harder," the Russian leader stressed
Inflation slowing down to 0.07% in January — statistics
In annual terms, inflation in the country amounted to 7.37% as of January 22, 2024
Brand Analytics registers first Russian GPT neural network for social media analysis
The new smart AI assistant analyzes reports from social and mass media relevant to a task in real time and provides users with analytical answers to questions
US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace six times in past day
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, the coalition's actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace
Israel to fight until total victory, Netanyahu says after one-day IDF death toll hits 21
The Israeli prime minister noted that the IDF has launched an investigation into the fighting
Russia delivers second batch of humanitarian aid to Somalia
"Sincere appreciation was extended to the Russian Federation for its assistance in ensuring food security in Somalia, especially important now in light of the poor humanitarian situation in this Eastern African country, which is friendly to us," it noted
UK-Ukraine security pact undermines peace process — Russian diplomat
According to Yulia Zhdanova, the recently signed security agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom "makes it clear that they are leaving Ukraine with no chance to exit the conflict through talks"
Russian electoral authority reaches out to 95 countries for election observers
CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova noted that, according to a CEC forecast, "500 to 1,000 international observers from more than 100 countries" may arrive
Lavrov calls for halt to Israeli violence in West Bank
Focusing on "such disgusting ideas as the forced displacement of all Palestinians from their permanent places of residence" is particularly worrisome, Russian Foreign Minister said
KTRV feels no shortage of foreign orders
CEO Boris Obnosov added that the missiles of the corporation "counter rather modern arms of NATO countries that train in Ukraine"
Russia set to expand scope of cooperation with Chad, other African countries — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian-Chadian negotiations will first entail meetings between the full delegations of the respective sides, after which the heads of state will continue the dialogue during a working breakfast
Turkey takes historic misstep by ratifying Sweden’s NATO entry protocol — Russian senator
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the consensus necessary for bringing yet another country into NATO exists neither in Sweden itself nor among the North Atlantic Alliance, nor within the international community at large
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s arms providers for making manipulative statements on 'peace'
Maria Zakharova pointed out that it was impossible to engage in the negotiation process with those "who provide weapons to the Kiev regime"
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Putin expects Donbass, Novorossiya to join Russian space as soon as possible
The Russian leader noted that "the situation now is not the best and far from calm"
Trump vows to prevent Third World War if re-elected US president
According to Donald Trump, the fact that the US had "a weak man as president" precluded any possibility of avoiding the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Gaza Strip
Three US bases attacked in Iraq, Syria
The attacks were carried out with the use of missiles and drones
Russia vows to keep Zelensky's crimes in the global spotlight — MFA
"The whole world will know about it," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
North Korea reports testing new cruise missile
The tests were carried out by the DPRK Missile Administration
Houthis announce operation against US forces in Gulf of Aden
"Today, a clash with several destroyers and US warships, who tried to protect two US commercial vessels, occurred in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Eurasian countries interested in transport routes independent from West — Lavrov
"There is also a plan to connect Russia’s Far Eastern ports and India," he added
Zelensky signs decree on Russian lands allegedly historically inhabited by Ukrainians
Vladimir Zelensky argued that this measure was a move to restore "the truth about the historical past for the sake of the Ukrainian future"
Hamas rejects Israeli proposal about Gaza ceasefire — AP
The source emphasized that Cairo and Doha were working on a "multi-phase proposal" and trying to bridge the differences between the sides
Russia wants to 'turn the page' over 2010 Polish presidential plane crash — Kremlin
Earlier, the Polish Foreign Ministry said it would not be filing a lawsuit against Russia in the ECHR over the April 2010 crash of the Polish presidential Tu-154M airliner near Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski
Kremlin possesses reliable information on French mercenaries in Ukraine, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin is aware of the declarations by French officials who claim that they "cannot do anything" about the issue
Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad
A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation
Russia weighed options in response to potential seizure of its assets in advance — Kremlin
At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia has a list of assets it can seize in response to the Western actions
Ecuador’s transfer of Russia-made military equipment leading to worsening of relations
On January 17, President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa informed about making an agreement with the United States, whereby Ecuador will transfer armament and materiel of Soviet and Russian make to Washington in exchange to new ones with the total cost of $200 mln
Ukraine indirectly concedes its forces shot down Russian plane carrying captured soldiers
The statement was published a few hours after the plane crash and begins with a report on the situation in the Kharkov Region, where explosions were heard on Wednesday
Turkish parliament approves Sweden’s accession to NATO
Hungary remains the only NATO country, which has not yet ratified Sweden’s membership bid
Hungary to assist Sweden on its way to NATO
On January 23, the Turkish parliament approved Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the only country in the alliance whose parliament has yet to vote on the Swedish bid
At least nine people killed, 75 wounded in Israeli attack on UNRWA center in Gaza
Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7
Russian defensive lines increase survivability 5-6 times
Over 3,600 kilometers of trenches, 150,000 dugouts and hardware shelters, over 45,000 bunkers and 12,000 reinforced concrete erections were made by the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive
