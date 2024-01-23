At least six people injured in earthquake in China’s Xinjiang

BEIJING, January 23. /TASS/. Six people were injured in the earthquake in the Uchturpan county in Aksu prefecture of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, the Xinjiang Daily newspaper reported.

Of the six people hurt, two had serious injuries.

Seven houses collapsed, 78 houses were damaged and some agricultural structures collapsed in the disaster zone.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake occurred in the Uchturpan County at 02:09 Beijing time (21:09 Moscow time), the epicenter of the quake lay at a depth of 22 km. After that, multiple aftershocks of magnitude up to 5.3 were recorded, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.