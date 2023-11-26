Another drone intercepted in Ramensky Urban District, Moscow mayor says

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Air defenses have intercepted a drone flying towards Moscow in the Ramensky Urban District, the capital’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Air defenses detected and intercepted another drone flying towards Moscow in the Ramensky Urban District. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage," he pointed out.

Sobyanin said earlier that air defenses had shot down unmanned aerial vehicles near the town of Naro-Fominsk and the Odintsovsky Urban District outside Moscow, as well as in the Podolsk Urban District.