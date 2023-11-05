Married couple killed, 10-year-old girl wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on DPR

DONETSK, November 5. /TASS/. A married couple died and a 10-year-old girl was wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attack on the city of Dokuchayevsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the city’s mayor, Alexander Kachanov said on Sunday.

According to Kachanov, a man born in 1958 and his wife born in 1960 were killed. The girl was taken to a hospital. Apart from that, in his words, damage was done to several single-family houses, power and water supply facilities.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops fired five rockets from a multiple rocket launcher.