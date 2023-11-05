Police detain 201 people after riots at Makhachkala airport

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. As many as 201 people have been detained for taking part in riots at the Makhachkala airport, Sergey Bachurin, chief of the Russian interior ministry’s directorate for the North Caucasian federal district, said on Sunday.

"The police continue effort to identify those involved in the illegal activities at the Makhachkala airport. A total of 201 people were detained for public order violation. Administrative protocols were filed against 155 of them," he said, adding that 204 motor vehicles used by the rioters have been identified.