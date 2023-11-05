Shooting reported in restaurant in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Shooting was reported in a restaurant in downtown Moscow, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The incident occurred in Shlyuzovaya Embankment. One of the guests opened gunfire in the restaurant. Information about possible casualties is being verified," the spokesman said, adding that a probe is underway.

Four people were injured and taken to hospitals after a shooting incident near a restaurant in downtown Moscow, a spokesman for the Moscow prosecutor’s office told TASS. "According to preliminary information, a 37-year-old offender made several shots from a traumatic gun at his opponents during a quarrel near a restaurant in Shlyuzovaya Embankment. Four men received bodily injuries. They were taken to hospitals with various injuries, including gunshot wounds," the spokesman said, adding that three of them received gunshot wounds.

According to Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the shooter fled the scene but was found and detained shortly after the incident.

An investigation is underway.