Man who broke into Hamburg airport’s runway detained by police

BERLIN, November 5. /TASS/. The man who broke into the runway of Hamburg’s airport in a car with no license plates and with his four-year-old daughter inside has been detained by police.

According to the Hamburg police, the man got out of the car along with his daughter. He offered no resistance when being detained. The girl was not hurt.

According to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, after 18 hours of negotiations, the police managed to talk the man, a 35-year-olf ethnic Turk from Lower Saxony, to surrender. His small daughter was handed over to medics.

On Saturday evening, the man intruded into his former wife’s apartment, kidnapped their daughter and headed for the Hamburg airport.

Having reached the airport, he broke into the runway and parked his car right near a Turkish Airlines passenger jet. Shortly before he was noticed by security officials, his wife called the police to warned that her husband was heading to the airport with their child. The cause for his actions could have been the dispute over the child custody, Hamburg’s police said.