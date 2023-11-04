Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Donetsk People's Republic 20 times over day

DONETSK, November 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic 20 times over the day, one civilian was wounded, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire (JCCC) said on its Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, the representative office reported 20 incidents of shelling from the armed forces of Ukraine. Information was received about the injury of a civilian - a girl born in 2008," the statement said.

As a result of the shelling, seven residential buildings were damaged.